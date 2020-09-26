EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00024023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, TOPBTC, BtcTrade.im and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,095,772 coins and its circulating supply is 936,395,761 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Tidex, Exmo, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, EXX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Coinbe, COSS, BitFlip, Neraex, ChaoEX, Ovis, CPDAX, TOPBTC, QBTC, WazirX, Rfinex, CoinBene, Liqui, BigONE, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Poloniex, YoBit, ABCC, OKEx, Cobinhood, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Koinex, LBank, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Coinrail, C2CX, BtcTrade.im, Coinsuper, CoinEx, HitBTC, Hotbit, Exrates, Upbit, Bithumb, DragonEX, Bitbns, Cryptopia, OEX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Kraken, IDCM, Bitfinex, IDAX, Bibox, Coindeal, Kuna, Tidebit, Fatbtc, Bit-Z, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Binance, Huobi, Instant Bitex, RightBTC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

