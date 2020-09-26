Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 65.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,484,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,760,000 after acquiring an additional 949,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,066,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 349.9% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 851,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,206,000 after acquiring an additional 662,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,741,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,149,000 after acquiring an additional 553,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.38. 756,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,119. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

