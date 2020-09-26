Ether-1 Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $251,444.18 and $17,341.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00064519 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,853,459 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.