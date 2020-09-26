Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $629.71 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $629.71 million and approximately $529.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.41 or 0.00050374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03310485 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Koineks, Coinroom, CoinEgg, YoBit, Indodax, Bitsane, BitForex, LBank, C2CX, CoinEx, Liquid, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, OKCoin International, Ovis, HitBTC, Korbit, Bitbns, Kraken, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Cryptomate, QBTC, Instant Bitex, BTC Markets, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Coinnest, Coinut, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Coinsuper, ChaoEX, BigONE, RightBTC, FCoin, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, HBUS, CPDAX, Gatehub, Coinhub, EXX, ABCC, Bibox, CoinTiger, BCEX, Bitfinex, Huobi, C-CEX, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange, Coinbase Pro and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

