Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.29 ($112.10).

Shares of ENX stock opened at €102.20 ($120.24) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.62. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

