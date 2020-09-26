EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $121,453.59 and approximately $363,022.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00076744 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001301 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042667 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00109190 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008850 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.