Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.64.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 9.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,512,000 after buying an additional 264,956 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ashland Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ashland Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

