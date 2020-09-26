Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.58.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.
In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $198.64. 196,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,857. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
