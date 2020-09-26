Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $198.64. 196,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,857. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

