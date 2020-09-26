EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

EVOP traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 434,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,196. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 82.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

