Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.