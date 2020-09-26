Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.70 ($30.24).

FRA:EVK opened at €22.02 ($25.91) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.59.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

