Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.70 ($30.24).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €22.02 ($25.91) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.59. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

