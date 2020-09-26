Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.70 ($30.24).

Shares of EVK opened at €22.02 ($25.91) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.59.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

