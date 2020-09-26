ExclusiveCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,160.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $383,608.48 and approximately $1,160.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.