Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $702,011 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Exelixis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

