EXMR 1-Day Volume Tops $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One EXMR token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000642 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

