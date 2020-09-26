Exosis (EXO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $841.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Exosis has a market capitalization of $32,052.70 and approximately $841.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,763.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.03291962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.42 or 0.02075634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00429671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00882919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00518904 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 615,288 coins and its circulating supply is 450,288 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

