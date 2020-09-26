Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.32. 629,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,296. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

