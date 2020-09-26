Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPO. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of EXPO opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exponent by 1,125.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 264,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Exponent by 109.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 113,554 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

