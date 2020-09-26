Extraction Oil & Gas (VVUSQ) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: VVUSQ) is one of 702 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Extraction Oil & Gas to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -39.28% N/A -12.18% Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors -3,753.67% -190.15% -31.95%

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $69.76 million -$31.50 million -0.12 Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors $1.95 billion $238.24 million -1.59

Extraction Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of 0.41, indicating that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors 7221 19683 37561 1506 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.88%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas peers beat Extraction Oil & Gas on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and bariatric surgery; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; and Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California. On July 7, 2020, VIVUS, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.