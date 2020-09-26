Factom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,771.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Factom has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and $9,771.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00012007 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, BCEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00243946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.01518946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00195778 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,404,677 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.