FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.92.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $328.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $583,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.