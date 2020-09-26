Fantom Price Tops $0.0403 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Fantom has a market cap of $85.55 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00240429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01543205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00200871 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,121,972,439 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

