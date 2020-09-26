Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $225.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the first quarter worth $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 144.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 38.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

