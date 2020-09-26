Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 160 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160 ($2.09).
FXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec lowered Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, June 12th.
Shares of LON:FXPO traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 175.10 ($2.29). 843,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.40 ($2.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.88.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
