Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 160 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160 ($2.09).

FXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec lowered Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of LON:FXPO traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 175.10 ($2.29). 843,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.40 ($2.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

