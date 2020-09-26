Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FEVR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.71) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 19.19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,184.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,825.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £3,455,619.45 ($4,515,378.87).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

