Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

