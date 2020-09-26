Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Servcs to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.19.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,825.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $7,088,724. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.