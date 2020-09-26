Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fielmann presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.61 ($80.72).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.39.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

