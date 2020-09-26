Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two. Focus on execution of strategic efforts are likely to boost the company's efficiency and revenues. Also, rising loans and deposits balance keep the bank well-poised to undertake expansions strategies. Given a solid liquidity position, it is expected to sustain current dividends. However, Fifth Third's persistently rising expenses due to the investments in branch-digitization initiative remains a major concern. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans is a headwind amid uncertain markets. Further, near-zero interest rates are expected to hurt margins, thereby adversely impacting the top line.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

