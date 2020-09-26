FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $430,409.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.77 or 0.04900409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

