Fireball (FIRE) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $64,851.09 and $550.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00027905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00731838 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.04437715 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001746 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 21,654 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.