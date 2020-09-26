FirmaChain Trading Up 2.6% This Week (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and approximately $874,146.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One FirmaChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00241809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01539305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00195698 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

