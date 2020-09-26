First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFWM. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 99,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 345,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 232,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $562.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

