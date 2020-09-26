First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of FFWM opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $562.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

