First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of AG stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,217,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $2,084,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,647,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 266,580 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

