First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.05. 3,341,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,337. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,351 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 100.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,898 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 35.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,997 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

