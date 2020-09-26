Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.56.

FISV stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

