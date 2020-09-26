Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,403 shares during the period.

Five Below stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $140.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

