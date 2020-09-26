Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.68. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 205,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

