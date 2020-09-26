Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FLOOF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

