Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 912,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $732.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.