FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.38%.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.