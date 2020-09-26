Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $21.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. 106,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Washington State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the second quarter valued at about $153,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 870,322 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 551,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the second quarter valued at about $6,939,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.