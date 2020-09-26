Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.18.

Shares of FBHS opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.80.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 264.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 285,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

