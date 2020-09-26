FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) Price Target Raised to C$1.64

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.62 to C$1.64 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FPX Nickel has a 1-year low of C$56.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.09.

Get FPX Nickel alerts:

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.