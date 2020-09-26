FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). FSD Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. FSD Pharma had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a negative net margin of 16,936.73%.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on FSD Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

HUGE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,542. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.30. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

