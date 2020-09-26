fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) versus Gaia (OTCMKTS:GAIA) Head to Head Survey

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares fuboTV and Gaia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 103.67 -$34.36 million N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 3.40 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -9.66

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28% Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for fuboTV and Gaia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.75%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than fuboTV.

Volatility and Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaia beats fuboTV on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

Facebank Group, Inc., doing business as fuboTV, focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, food, travel, home and design, and entertainment through fuboTV in Europe and the United States. The company was formerly known as Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. and changed its name to Facebank Group, Inc. in September 2019. Facebank Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into four channels, including Yoga, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

