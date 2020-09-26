Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.63 ($43.09).

FRA:FPE opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.09.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

