Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.63 ($43.09).

FRA:FPE opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.09.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

