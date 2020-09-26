Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 287,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $72,419 over the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.